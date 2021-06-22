$205.07 Million in Sales Expected for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to post sales of $205.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.57 million and the highest is $213.77 million. ProPetro reported sales of $106.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year sales of $830.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $796.75 million to $866.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $955.67 million to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. ProPetro’s revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $343,470.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,061.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,109. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ProPetro by 3,814.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ProPetro by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PUMP traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35. ProPetro has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $13.99.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

