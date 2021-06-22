215,749 Shares in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 215,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Eros STX Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the first quarter worth $69,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

ESGC opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $205.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.25. Eros STX Global Co. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

