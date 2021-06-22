216,785 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Acquired by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 216,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,734,000. Moody’s makes up about 1.2% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Moody’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,186,000 after buying an additional 207,918 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,051,000 after purchasing an additional 112,665 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $719,086,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Moody’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,657,000 after buying an additional 148,846 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Moody’s by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,756,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after buying an additional 58,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $355.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $357.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,085 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,910 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

