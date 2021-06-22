21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives $43.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNET. Citigroup increased their target price on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,669,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,870,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,999,000 after buying an additional 2,059,245 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,422,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,243,000 after buying an additional 137,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 1,158.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,328,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,214,000 after buying an additional 2,143,572 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $23.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

