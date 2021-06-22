2,368 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 130,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $433,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 14.0% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 32,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

NYSE:TFC opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.20.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,945 shares of company stock worth $519,923 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

