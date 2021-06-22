24,731 Shares in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth $448,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter valued at $464,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter valued at $4,272,000.

Kismet Acquisition Three stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

