28,747 Shares in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,417,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,778,000 after buying an additional 481,357 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vaxart by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 493,154 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 75,471 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,115 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vaxart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $965.92 million, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.