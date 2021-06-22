$324.73 Million in Sales Expected for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) will announce $324.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $323.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $326.30 million. National Instruments reported sales of $301.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

NASDAQ:NATI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 489,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,260. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 452,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 63,779 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 198.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 337,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after buying an additional 224,263 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Instruments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 389.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 746,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,229,000 after purchasing an additional 593,973 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

