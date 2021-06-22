3,449 Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Purchased by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

K stock opened at $64.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.98. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 58.15%.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $5,268,312.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,711,514. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

