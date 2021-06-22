3,593 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $147.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.87. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $88.48 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.