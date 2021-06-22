$4.33 EPS Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to post earnings of $4.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.35 and the lowest is $4.30. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $14.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.71 to $15.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.12 to $12.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.81. 13,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,026. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $181.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.67%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,033,000 after purchasing an additional 811,035 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $1,809,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $549,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

