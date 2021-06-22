$4.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will report sales of $4.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.65 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $3.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year sales of $18.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $18.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $19.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.85 billion to $19.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of EMR opened at $94.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.26. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $99.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,979,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 342.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,048 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 514.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after purchasing an additional 900,113 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after purchasing an additional 787,971 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

