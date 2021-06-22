410,000 Shares in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Bought by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 410,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Quantum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QMCO. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 39.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Quantum in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

In other news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $149,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 291,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 8,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $57,750.55. Insiders sold 84,929 shares of company stock valued at $629,354 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QMCO traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $7.85. 673,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,383. Quantum Co. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $448.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.24.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.05 million. Analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

