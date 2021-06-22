$44.46 Million in Sales Expected for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will report sales of $44.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $186.66 million. argenx posted sales of $3.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,155.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full year sales of $223.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.60 million to $354.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $218.50 million, with estimates ranging from $110.58 million to $371.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.21.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $319.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.19. argenx has a one year low of $212.66 and a one year high of $382.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in argenx by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in argenx by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in argenx by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,956,000 after purchasing an additional 31,176 shares during the period. 55.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

