4,677 Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.00. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

AER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen raised their price target on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price target on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

