4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Market Capitalization Tops $1.13 Million (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded down 23% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $361,518.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00051997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00019091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.39 or 0.00638757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00076588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

