$51.08 Million in Sales Expected for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to report $51.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.26 million and the highest is $52.90 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported sales of $91.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year sales of $207.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.10 million to $208.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $275.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million.

ASPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:ASPS traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 198,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,490. The stock has a market cap of $104.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 843.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

