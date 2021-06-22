$550.11 Million in Sales Expected for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will post $550.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $554.20 million and the lowest is $544.70 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $576.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Colliers Securities began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.41.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 21,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 836.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,138,000 after purchasing an additional 97,486 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $27,677,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 99.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.00. 17,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $216.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

