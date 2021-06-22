5,581 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,581 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $161.09 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of -56.52, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.36.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

