$68.70 Million in Sales Expected for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will announce sales of $68.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.20 million and the lowest is $68.20 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $68.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year sales of $266.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $265.30 million to $268.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $241.20 million, with estimates ranging from $221.10 million to $261.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HONE shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

HONE stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.44. 6,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $811.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

In other news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $222,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

