7,000 Shares in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Acquired by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $84.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.74 million. Bumble’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin bought 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $42.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bumble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

