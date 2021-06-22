7,100 Shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Purchased by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,502,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 285,494 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 734,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 88,957 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BHC shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

