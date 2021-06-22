7,218 Shares in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Acquired by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,218 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IES by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in IES by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in IES in the first quarter worth approximately $486,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IES by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,180 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in IES by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,015 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,890.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 9,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $518,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $634,987 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

IESC opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.98 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.36.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $332.00 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.08%.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

