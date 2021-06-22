78,000 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 78,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in HP by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 148,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,163,939. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.16. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

