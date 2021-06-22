$82.93 Million in Sales Expected for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) will report $82.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CAI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.20 million to $84.65 million. CAI International posted sales of $75.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CAI International will report full year sales of $345.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $337.60 million to $353.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $383.64 million, with estimates ranging from $371.80 million to $395.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 million.

CAI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair cut CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 39.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CAI International during the first quarter worth about $755,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of CAI International in the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in CAI International in the first quarter worth $1,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CAI International has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $56.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $968.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CAI International’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

