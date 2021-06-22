8,522 Shares in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CALM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,704,000 after acquiring an additional 477,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth $15,223,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,882,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after acquiring an additional 186,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after buying an additional 111,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 817.3% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 117,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 104,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of -0.16.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CALM. Bank of America downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

