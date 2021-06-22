8,980 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) Acquired by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 48,090 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 257,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after buying an additional 88,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000.

PMAR stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $30.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.17.

