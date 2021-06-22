Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 63 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 59.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.24.

CHTR stock opened at $694.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $676.44. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $498.08 and a 52 week high of $712.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

