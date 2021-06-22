Abbrea Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

