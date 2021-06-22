Abbrea Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $19,849,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Moderna by 2,309.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $208.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.72. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $227.71. The company has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.59, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,259,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,973,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total value of $581,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $581,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,115,556 shares of company stock worth $281,450,163. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

