Abbrea Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 69,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

DIA opened at $338.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $342.19. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $249.70 and a 52 week high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

