Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 151 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $893.83.

BLK stock opened at $861.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $849.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $528.63 and a 52 week high of $890.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

