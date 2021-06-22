Abbrea Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,172.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,733,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,528.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 161,101 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.44. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

