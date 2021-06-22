AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Skba Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Skba Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 3.2% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 5.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in AbbVie by 21.5% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 18.4% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.47. The company had a trading volume of 40,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,060,817. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.28. The stock has a market cap of $202.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.85.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

