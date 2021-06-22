Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (AJIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (LON:AJIT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AJIT stock opened at GBX 695 ($9.08) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 707.06. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 580 ($7.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 825 ($10.78). The company has a market cap of £91.50 million and a P/E ratio of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

About Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC, formerly Aberdeen All Asia Investment Trust PLC, is an investment company. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in listed Japanese companies. It invests in a portfolio of over 40 companies in Japan selected from approximately 3,500 listed stocks in the Japan market.

Dividend History for Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT)

