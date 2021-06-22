Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (LON:ASCI) Insider Christopher Metcalfe Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (LON:ASCI) insider Christopher Metcalfe acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £35,300 ($46,119.68).
Shares of Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust stock opened at GBX 354 ($4.63) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 353.80. The firm has a market cap of £78.27 million and a PE ratio of -21.59. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 364 ($4.76).
Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust Company Profile
