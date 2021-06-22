Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (LON:ASCI) Insider Christopher Metcalfe Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (LON:ASCI) insider Christopher Metcalfe acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £35,300 ($46,119.68).

Shares of Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust stock opened at GBX 354 ($4.63) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 353.80. The firm has a market cap of £78.27 million and a PE ratio of -21.59. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 364 ($4.76).

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

