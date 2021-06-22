Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,329 Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 320.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.70. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HWC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

