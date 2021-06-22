Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 326.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,764 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,857 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

