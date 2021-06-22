Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 113.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.25.

NSC stock opened at $264.76 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $166.00 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.39. The company has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

