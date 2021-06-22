Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $567,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,976 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $52.90. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.57.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

