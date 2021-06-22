Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $588,000 Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 547,634 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $111,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 948,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,894,000 after purchasing an additional 333,416 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 918.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 50,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 45,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.48. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

