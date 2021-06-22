Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 5,287 Shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,001 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evans Bancorp were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,559 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 24,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EVBN opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $203.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $21.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVBN shares. Hovde Group cut Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,924.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.