ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.25 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.68 million, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 2.22. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.01.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,886,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,559,000 after acquiring an additional 315,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,519,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,740,000 after acquiring an additional 277,983 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 112,039 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $10,676,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 29,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

