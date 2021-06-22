Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives $56.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACCD. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

ACCD stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $54.63. 21,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,337. Accolade has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Accolade during the 4th quarter worth about $2,493,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Accolade by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 186,926 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Accolade during the 4th quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accolade by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,212,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,743,000 after purchasing an additional 289,411 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

