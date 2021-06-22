Acumen Capital Lowers Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Price Target to C$15.00

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) had its price target trimmed by Acumen Capital from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

ADW.A stock opened at C$9.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$412.68 million and a PE ratio of 12.47. Andrew Peller has a 1-year low of C$7.84 and a 1-year high of C$11.68.

Andrew Peller Company Profile

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

