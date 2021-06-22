Acumen Capital Lowers Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Price Target to C$15.00

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) had its price target trimmed by Acumen Capital from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
ADW.A stock opened at C$9.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$412.68 million and a PE ratio of 12.47. Andrew Peller has a 1-year low of C$7.84 and a 1-year high of C$11.68.
Andrew Peller Company Profile
See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Andrew Peller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrew Peller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.