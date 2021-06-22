Adient Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 8,265 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 217% compared to the typical volume of 2,608 call options.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.66. Adient has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adient will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,152,000 after acquiring an additional 381,935 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 29,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.