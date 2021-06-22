Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $600.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $567.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $271.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $508.73. Adobe has a one year low of $416.03 and a one year high of $570.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after buying an additional 65,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,879,000,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

