Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $600.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $570.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $604.84.

ADBE stock opened at $567.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe has a one year low of $416.03 and a one year high of $570.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $508.73.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after buying an additional 65,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after buying an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,879,000,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

