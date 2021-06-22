Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.40 billion-10.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.46 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.37.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.72. 3,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,556. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $131.90 and a 52 week high of $210.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.77.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

