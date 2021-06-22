Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $83.60. 739,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,083,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 505,282 shares of company stock worth $40,225,833 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

